Marine Le Pen slams ‘nuclear bomb’ court ruling as her party calls nationwide protest
Le Pen has vowed to fight a ban on her standing at the presidential elections after being convicted of embezzlement
Marine Le Pen says “the establishment has dropped a nuclear bomb” in an address to fellow National Rally MPs after a court ruling barred her from standing for public office ahead of the French presidential elections.
Less than 24 hours after being found guilty of embezzlement, Le Pen said “if they use such a powerful weapon against us, it is because we are on the verge of winning the elections”.
The National Rally (RN) leader also told the meeting she would “defend the French people, who have the right to vote for whomever they wish”.
Her comments are the latest in a series of attacks on a French court’s decision to ban her from public office for five years following her conviction - a move that means she will not be able to stand in the presidential election in 2027.
On Monday night, Le Pen maintained her innocence and vowed to appeal the ruling in a television interview.
Now her party are ramping up efforts to draw in French support for Le Pen, who polls had as a front runner for the election in two years time.
The party’s head Jordan Bardella urged the country to protest this weekend.
“We'll take to the streets this weekend. We're organising leaflet distributions, democratic, peaceful, calm mobilisations,” Mr Bardella told Europe 1 radio and CNews TV.
“I believe today that the French must be outraged, and I tell them: Be outraged!”
RN lawmakers will also hold news conferences in their constituencies, he said.
Bardella's support for Le Pen comes after the ruling making him the de facto candidate for the 2027 election.
Judge Benedicte de Perthuis cited Le Pen’s lack of remorse as a key reason in the decision to ban her from running for office immediately.
She found that Le Pen had been “at the heart” of a scheme to misappropriate more than 4 million euros of EU funds.
Despite outrage from the far right, an opinion poll suggested the majority of French people agreed with the conviction.
Le Pen was also fined $100,000 and handed a four-year prison sentence with two years suspended and another two with an electronic tag, rather than in custody.
