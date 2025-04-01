Marine Le Pen slams ‘nuclear bomb’ court ruling as her party calls nationwide protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marine Le Pen says “the establishment has dropped a nuclear bomb” in an address to fellow National Rally MPs after a court ruling barred her from standing for public office ahead of the French presidential elections.

Less than 24 hours after being found guilty of embezzlement, Le Pen said “if they use such a powerful weapon against us, it is because we are on the verge of winning the elections”.

The National Rally (RN) leader also told the meeting she would “defend the French people, who have the right to vote for whomever they wish”.

Her comments are the latest in a series of attacks on a French court’s decision to ban her from public office for five years following her conviction - a move that means she will not be able to stand in the presidential election in 2027.

On Monday night, Le Pen maintained her innocence and vowed to appeal the ruling in a television interview.

open image in gallery Le Pen attends a questions to the government sessions at the National Assembly in Paris a day after being convicted by a French court ( REUTERS )

Now her party are ramping up efforts to draw in French support for Le Pen, who polls had as a front runner for the election in two years time.

The party’s head Jordan Bardella urged the country to protest this weekend.

“We'll take to the streets this weekend. We're organising leaflet distributions, democratic, peaceful, calm mobilisations,” Mr Bardella told Europe 1 radio and CNews TV.

“I believe today that the French must be outraged, and I tell them: Be outraged!”

RN lawmakers will also hold news conferences in their constituencies, he said.

open image in gallery Jordan Bardella has shown his support for Le Pen, organising a protest this weekend ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Bardella's support for Le Pen comes after the ruling making him the de facto candidate for the 2027 election.

Judge Benedicte de Perthuis cited Le Pen’s lack of remorse as a key reason in the decision to ban her from running for office immediately.

She found that Le Pen had been “at the heart” of a scheme to misappropriate more than 4 million euros of EU funds.

Despite outrage from the far right, an opinion poll suggested the majority of French people agreed with the conviction.

Le Pen was also fined $100,000 and handed a four-year prison sentence with two years suspended and another two with an electronic tag, rather than in custody.