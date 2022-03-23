Ukraine’s president has said around 100,000 civilians are trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol nearly a month into the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky told the nation on Tuesday these residents were living in “inhuman conditions” without food, medicine and water as they faced “constant shelling” from Vladimir Putin’s troops.

“We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror,” he said.

The Ukrainian president said more than 7,000 civilians managed to be evacuated from the industrial port city under siege on Tuesday.

But he said 100,000 remained “under a full blockade” in Mariupol, where 430,000 residents lived before Russian invasion began on 24 February.

The city has been attacked during the war - which has included the bombing of a children’s and maternity hospital and a theatre where people had been sheltering.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

An estimated 80 per cent of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed in the first four weeks of the war.

The local council said on Tuesday intense Russian air strikes were turning it into the “ashes of a dead land” amid street fighting and bombardments.

Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. The siege has cut the city off from the sea and allowed Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea. It was not clear how much of the city Russia holds nearly a month into the invasion, with fleeing residents saying fighting continues street by street.

