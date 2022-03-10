At least three people - including a six-year-old child - were killed in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city’s deputy mayor has said.

Sergei Orlov said 17 others were injured in the attack on Wednesday, which has sparked international outrage and been widely-condemned as a “war crime”.

Russian air strikes destroyed the maternity and children’s hospital as Mariupol, an industrial port city in Ukraine, continued to find itself under fire during the war being waged in eastern Europe.

The bombing took place during a ceasefire period that was meant to allow civilians to safely flee. Similar attemps were called off at the weekend, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of continuing attacks.