Ukraine: Children’s hospital ‘completely destroyed’ by Russian bombs in Mariupol
A children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, according to the city council.
“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” it said in an online post, adding it did not yet know any casualty figures.
The report could not immediately be verified. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
