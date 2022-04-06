Hundreds of children among 5,000 civilians killed in Mariupol, mayor claims

More than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged city port of Mariupol since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, a top official has claimed.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said that among the thousands of civilians killed during weeks of Russian airstrikes and street fighting, 210 were children.

He claimed Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death, and added that more than 9 per cent of the city’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed.

The city has been encircled by Russian forces for more than a month and has cut the city from food, water, fuel and medicine.

Almost 160,000 people remained trapped in the city, which had a pre-war population of 430,000, according to British defence officials.

A humanitarian-relief convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been trying without success to get into the city since Friday.

In other developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is now marshalling reinforcements and trying to push deeper into the country’s east.

“The fate of our land and of our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we will do everything to win,” Mr Zelensky said.

His comments came after a US defence official said that Russian forces had completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were being sent into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganise.

In response to the scenes of atrocities that were revealed when Russian forces left the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital, Kyiv, last week, the US and Western allies have imposed yet further sanctions against the Kremlin.

