Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

New Nato chief Mark Rutte has vowed to help shore up Western support for war-ravaged Ukraine, as he takes charge at a critical time for the Western alliance.

The Dutch former prime minister has officially replaced Jens Stoltenberg as Nato secretary general after Mr Stoltenberg spent a decade in the job.

Mr Rutte’s appointment comes just before a pivotal US presidential election in November, with Nato-sceptic Donald Trump, who declined to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war, on the Republican ticket. But Mr Rutte said he would be able to work with Mr Trump or the Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Follow updates here

“We have to make sure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation,” Mr Rutte said at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

"The cost of supporting Ukraine is far, far lower than the cost we would face if we allow Putin to get his way," Mr Rutte said, a few hours after Mr Stoltenberg handed the reins to him, along with a Viking gavel with which to chair future meetings.

Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte replace Jens Stoltenberg as Nato secretary general on Tuesday ( EPA )

Speaking about the prospect of former Mr Trump’s re-election, Mr Rutte added: “I’m not worried.

“I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more on defence and he achieved this.

“Because indeed, at the moment, we are now at a much higher spending level than we were when he took office.”

Speaking about the presidential race in general, Mr Rutte said: "I know both candidates very well." He also praised Mr Trump for pushing Nato allies to toughen their approach toward China. He then hailed the "fantastic record" of Vice President Harris and described her as "a highly respected leader."

"I will be able to work with both. Whatever is the outcome of the election," Mr Rutte said. When pressed about Trump's commitment to the other allies, he deflected, saying only that both candidates "understand that, in the end, the trans-Atlantic relationship is crucial, not just for Europe."

One of Mr Rutte’s key tasks will be to persuade Nato members to come up with extra troops, weapons and spending ensure the goal of improving the alliance’s collective defence, diplomats and analysts say.

Mark Rutte said he was not worried about a potential second Donald Trump presidency ( AP )

“We need to do more in terms of our collective defence and deterrence. We have to invest more and close the capability gaps and try to achieve all the targets Nato has set here,” Mr Rutte said.

He has also urged Europeans to “stop whining” about former US President Trump and get on with boosting the continent’s defences.

The United States is Nato’s predominant power, but the alliance takes decisions by consensus so a big part of the secretary general’s job is forging compromises among the allies.

Mr Stoltenberg, former prime minister of Norway, stepped down as boss of the 32-member alliance after a turbulent decade marked above all by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Rutte has told Europeans to ‘stop whining’ about former President Trump and spend more on defence ( REUTERS )

Sweden and Finland abandoned long traditions of non-alignment to join Nato’s ranks and benefit from its collective defence clause, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The war also prompted Nato to send thousands more troops to its eastern flank and to radically revamp its defence plans to take the possibility of an attack from Moscow more seriously than at any point since the end of the Cold War.

While Western leaders stress Nato is a defensive alliance, Moscow has long portrayed it as a threat to Russia’s security.

Nato is helping Ukraine’s armed forces shift from Soviet-era military doctrine to modern thinking. It is also helping strengthen Ukraine’s defense and security institutions.