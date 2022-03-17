The mayor of Ukraine’s Melitopol city, who was allegedly abducted by Russian forces last week, has been freed and has spoken to president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrainian officials.

Mr Zelensky had earlier accused Russia of kidnapping mayor Ivan Fedorov. A video of the kidnapping had been posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba confirmed the news of the mayor’s release in a tweet on Wednesday, saying: “Ukraine conducted a special operation and rescued [Melitopol] mayor Ivan Fedorov from captivity in the occupied [Luhansk]!”

“Melitopol is Ukraine! Thank you all who supported the #FreeIvanFedorov hashtag!”

Mr Tymoshenko also confirmed Mr Fedorov’s release on Telegram.

“Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov is already safe!” he said and also posted a video of Mr Zelensky speaking to Mr Fedorov on phone.

The Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry had earlier called Mr Fedorov’s alleged abduction a “war crime.”

Mr Zelensky had said the alleged kidnapping of the Melitopol mayor could signal “a new stage of terror.”

He had said in a video message: “It is a democratic world here therefore the capture of the mayor of Melitopol is a crime not only against a particular person. Not only against a particular community. And not only against Ukraine. This is a crime against democracy.”

The Ukrainian president also dubbed it “a sign of the weakness of the invaders.”

Mr Zelensky had said: “They did not find collaborators who would hand over the city and the power to the invaders. Therefore, they have switched to a new stage of terror when they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of the legitimate local Ukrainian authorities.”

Ukraine has also accused Russia of kidnapping another mayor.

The country alleged Yevhen Matveyev, the mayor of the southern city of Dniprorudne, was also abducted by Russian troops.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its fourth week.

US president Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday and condemned Russia’s bombing of “apartment buildings, maternity wards, hospitals.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that “he was speaking from his heart and speaking from what we’ve seen on television, which is barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US president’s comments were “unacceptable” and counted it as “unforgivable” rhetoric.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.