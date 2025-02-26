Should the UK and Europe step away from Nato – and US influence? Join The Independent Debate
As Trump’s approach to negotiations with Putin over the war in Ukraine raises security concerns, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, has urged Europe to reduce its reliance on Nato and the US
Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has stirred debate by calling for Europe to achieve “independence” from the United States and questioning whether Nato can survive.
Amid America’s controversial negotiations with Russia on bringing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to an end, Merz has distanced himself from Trump’s rhetoric and advocated for stronger European unity.
Merz argues that Europe should build its own defence, with potential backing from nuclear powers like the UK and France.
However, critics warn that no European alternative can match America’s military strength and that breaking away from Nato could leave Europe exposed to growing global threats.
The debate is heating up as UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revealed – ahead of a meeting with Trump in Washington – that he plans to increase defence spending by 2.5 per cent of GDP, adding £13.4 billion annually by 2027 to counter threats like Russia.
With Merz pushing for greater European cohesion, we want to know if you think Europe should chart its own defence path with the US. Or would leaving Nato put the continent in danger?
Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses.
