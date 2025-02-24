Three years of war in Ukraine: Ask our world affairs editor anything
The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley explains what the latest developments mean for Ukraine, Russia, and the wider global order – and to answer your questions on where the war goes next
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Sam Kiley, The Independent’s world affairs editor.
Keep scrolling for more.
Three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine finds itself in a brutal deadlock, with the geo-political landscape shifting around it.
Donald Trump’s return to the White House has thrown Ukraine’s Western support into question. US-Russia talks have begun behind closed doors, raising concerns that key decisions about Ukraine’s future are being made without Kyiv at the table. At the same time, European leaders are debating what security guarantees they can offer Ukraine if America steps back.
So, what happens next? Can Ukraine force Russia into serious negotiations? How will Trump’s presidency reshape the war and Europe’s role in it? And is there a real path to peace in 2025?
If you have a question submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event on Thursday 27 February at 12pm GMT.
If you have a question submit it now or join me live for our "Ask Me Anything" event on Thursday 27 February at 12pm GMT.
