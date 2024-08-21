Live: Search resumes after four bodies found inside Mike Lynch’s sunken yacht

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch a live view of a port in Palermo, Italy, on Wednesday (21 August) as a search operation resumes after the Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of the Sicilian city.

Four bodies have been found inside the wreck of the vessel that sank in a storm on Monday.

Three body bags were seen being taken to the port of Porticello on Wednesday afternoon, and the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina confirmed two bodies had initially been found, followed by two more later in the afternoon.

He said there will be an investigation in due course, but the priority was to find those who are still missing.

As the three body bags were taken back to the port of Porticello, dozens of emergency services staff were waiting, and one was seen being put in the back of an ambulance.

The Italian Coastguard previously did not rule out the possibility that those missing, including technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.

Among those also missing are Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Inspections of the yacht’s internal hull took place on Wednesday morning.