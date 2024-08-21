✕ Close Moment Bayesian yacht engulfed by storm

The race to rescue any survivors from inside the sunken Bayesian superyacht is set to enter a crucial stage, with divers succeeding in smashing through a glass window to enter the hull.

Six people remain missing after the boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, including British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Divers from the Sicilian fire services were able to reach the common areas of the vessel, Giornale Di Sicilia reported yesterday – but they are yet to make it to the cabins.

It comes as an engineer warned the next 24 hours are “critical” in the search for the six people still missing. One man has so far been confirmed dead, Recaldo Thomas, while a further 15 people survived the incident.

Nick Sloane, who worked on the Costa Concordia salvage operation in 2012, told Sky News: “They’ve got a very small window of time to try to find people stuck inside with hopefully an air pocket, and they could be rescued. You’ve got a maximum of two to three days to try to get someone out.”

Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk