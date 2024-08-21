Mike Lynch yacht latest: Divers smash through window into hull with crucial hours ahead in Bayesian search
Missing six could be alive if they are trapped with an air pocket, claims engineer
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The race to rescue any survivors from inside the sunken Bayesian superyacht is set to enter a crucial stage, with divers succeeding in smashing through a glass window to enter the hull.
Six people remain missing after the boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, including British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.
Divers from the Sicilian fire services were able to reach the common areas of the vessel, Giornale Di Sicilia reported yesterday – but they are yet to make it to the cabins.
It comes as an engineer warned the next 24 hours are “critical” in the search for the six people still missing. One man has so far been confirmed dead, Recaldo Thomas, while a further 15 people survived the incident.
Nick Sloane, who worked on the Costa Concordia salvage operation in 2012, told Sky News: “They’ve got a very small window of time to try to find people stuck inside with hopefully an air pocket, and they could be rescued. You’ve got a maximum of two to three days to try to get someone out.”
Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
Who were the passengers on board of the Bayesian superyacht in Sicily and who is still missing?
Who were the passengers on board the Bayesian and who is still missing
As the desperate search for the missing continues for a second day, here is what we know about those involved
Watch: Desperate conditions facing divers looking for survivors on the yacht submerged in Sicily
Pictured: ‘Kind’ chef Ricardo Thomas who died after Bayesian sank
Recaldo Thomas, who is understood to be the superyacht’s chef, has been pictured after he died in the sinking of the Bayesian.
The Palermo Port Authority told Canadian broadcaster CBC News the body of Mr Thomas, a Canadian-born man who had been living in Antigua, had been recovered from the wreckage.
The chef’s friend Gareth Williams told the BBC: “I can talk for everyone that knew him when I say he was a well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit.”
Tributes have been paid to him by friends on social media, with one saying: “Rest in Power big man. I don’t know what else to say except I love you, and I always will.”
Another wrote: “Going to miss you so much Recaldo Thomas still finding this so hard to believe.”
The Italian coastguard confirmed to this information to Sky News.
Watch: CCTV footage shows the moment missing tycoon Mike Lynch’s Bayesian yacht is engulfed by storm
CCTV footage shows the moment Bayesian yacht is engulfed by storm
Italian officials have said British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and five others may be trapped in a pocket of air inside the boat
Emergency rescue teams will have to make ‘a big choice’, expert warns
Emergency teams trying to access the submerged Bayesian yacht will have to make “a big choice” as the rescue efforts intensify, a maritime diving and wreckage expert has said.
Bertrand Sciboz told BBC News: “I think 50 metres is a limit to dive with a certain category of professional divers, so you will need to dive with some kind of helmet and pipe and (be) connected to the surface for oxygen, and also for for speaking and hearing and telling what you see and and do.
“It’s always very difficult, and especially with a sailing vessel, because you’ve got rope everywhere, you’ve got a sail which is floating in the current, because we are in Mediterranean Sea and not in the English Channel.
“But the main thing, you know, it’s the fact that in those kind of conditions, it’s very hard to go inside the wreck, and they will have to have to make a big choice at one moment, of salvaging the whole wreck or rescuing the bodies.”
What we know about the sinking of the superyacht off Sicily
Violent storm
The Bayesian sank after being hit by a “violent storm”. The Italian coast guard said bad weather had been forecast, but added that it was more virulent than expected. Some locals spoke of a waterspout, or sea whirlwind, of exceptional force. The Bayesian was at anchor, its sails down, when the tempest hit, with another yacht moored nearby.
The other boat
The nearby yacht, the 42-metre Sir Robert Baden Powell, remained anchored and weathered the storm after its captain turned on the engine to keep control of the vessel and avoid a collision with the Bayesian. The captain, Karsten Borner, said he did not know if the crew of the Bayesian had managed to switch on its engines. “I only know that they went flat with the mast on the water and that they sank in two minutes,” he said.
Swift capsizing
Andrea Ratti, a nautical design professor at Milan Polytechnic university, said a boat the size of the Bayesian could only sink so rapidly by taking in a huge amount of water, suggesting that one or more portholes, windows or other openings may have been broken or smashed open by the waterspout.
There has also been media speculation that a major hatch might have been inadvertently left open. However, fire department diver Marco Tilotta told Il Messaggero daily the wreck was “apparently intact” – although only one half of the hull is visible to divers.
And an industry expert in Britain said it should have taken hours for the Bayesian to fill up with enough water to sink it, making its swift demise incomprehensible.
Tallest mast
The Bayesian was built in 2008 by Perini Navi, which said it featured the world’s tallest aluminium mast, measuring 72 metres. However, Ratti and a second expert, structural engineer Filippo Mattioni, said an unusually tall mast is not by itself an element of vulnerability in a storm. Both were also sceptical about the theory a broken mast caused damage smashing against the hull as the boat would not have capsized if this was the case.
Retractable keel
The Bayesian had a retractable keel – the fin-like structure under the hull that helps stabilise boats and acts as a counterweight to the mast. Both Ratti and Mattioni wondered if the yacht had been anchored with the keel up, reducing its depth under water, making it less stable. Ratti said the boat might have started oscillating wildly, under strong winds, putting exceptional strain on the mast. But even if this had led to its breaking, “this by itself is not enough to justify the sinking,” he said.
Investigation
Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation into the disaster. Their case is likely to take months to complete.
Mike Lynch’s neighbour says she was ‘honestly horrified’ to learn he was missing
A neighbour of Mike Lynch said she was “honestly horrified” when she learned he was missing after his yacht sank in a tornado.
Ruth Leigh, of Pettistree in Suffolk, said she knew the family had the Bayesian, but when she heard the news, she said: “I just couldn’t believe it, I thought this can’t be right.”
The 57-year-old writer and author added: “It’s dreadful, it’s the worst news.”
She said they had been neighbours for around 15 years and that “right from the start [Mr Lynch] was a fantastic neighbour”.
“Even though he was incredibly wealthy and a very important person, he never ever gave that impression,” said Ms Leigh.
“Whenever he met you, he always remembers your name, he would chat to you, incredibly friendly and down to earth, which we thought was a great quality. He was a really good neighbour.”
Pictured: The Bayesian yacht
Who is Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley chairman amongst missing from Sicily yacht
Who is Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley chairman amongst missing from Sicily yacht
The british businessman is one of six people missing after a superyacht capsized near Sicily
Missing Mike Lynch is a ‘very charitable man’, neighbour says
Ruth Leigh, a neighbour of Mike Lynch, said the tycoon was a “very charitable man” who would speak at the village church on Remembrance Sunday.
Ms Leigh, of Pettistree in Suffolk, said: “You’d see him driving about and he’d always wave and say hello and use your name.
“Once a year he’d host a party on the lawn and we’d all go to it.
“He’s just a really nice person. I know that sounds a bit trite, but for a man in his position with every right he could have been quite lofty but he wasn’t, he got involved.
“He used to come and speak at the church in the village on Remembrance Sunday.
“He was a very charitable man, he gave a lot of his time and effort which was good. We just had an incredibly high opinion of him.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments