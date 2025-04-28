There were shouts of “shame” in the Commons after Reform’s Lee Anderson asked Labour’s Jess Phillips if she is part of child grooming gang cover up.

Labour’s safeguarding and violence against women and girls minister appeared disgusted and told Mr Anderson his question did not deserve a response during the session on Monday (28 April).

Addressing the Labour minister, Mr Anderson said: “Thousands of young white British working class girls have been raped, tortured and abused by Pakistani grooming gangs, and yet this minister here refuses to support a full national public enquiry. Is she part of the cover up.”

After shouts of “shame”, rang out, Ms Phillips said: “There is absolutely no way I would be part of any cover up.”