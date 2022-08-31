For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There will be no state funeral for the former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, a Russian news agency reported on Wednesday.

“There are no plans to organise a state funeral for Gorbachev,” sources told the Interfax agency.

Earlier, his Gorbachev Foundation told the same agency that he would be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, who died in 1999.

Mr Gorbachev died on Tuesday at a central Moscow hospital at the age of 91 after a long illness.

Tributes poured in from around the world for the man who ruled the USSR from 1985 to 1991, and was seen as one of the most influential figures of the late Twentieth Century, helping to end the Cold War and soothe East/West relations at a time when many feared a nuclear war.

But as popular as he was abroad, many in Russia disliked Gorbachev and blamed him for the decline of the country.

Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa. The former Soviety leader will be buried next to her at the Novodevichy cemetery (AFP via Getty Images)

A substantial number of Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed, considering the subsequent plunge in their living standards too high a price to pay for democracy, resulting in a humiliating end when he was forced to step down following a coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his deep condolences over Gorbachev’s death and would send an official telegram to Gorbachev’s family in the morning.

The pair had clashed ideologically, and Mr Gorbachev was said to have accused the current Russian leader, embroiled in a disastrous war in Ukraine,of destroying his legacy of political reform.