Vladimir Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ after death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency.

The statement came within an hour of the announcement that Mr Gorbachev had died, aged 91.

The two Russian leaders clashed ideoligically, with one report claiming earlier this year that Mr Gorbachev believed his life’s work has been undone by Mr Putin.