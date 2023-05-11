Explosions in Milan as cars engulfed by fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Several vehicles went up in flames in central Milan on Thursday as a van transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the heart of the Italian city.

At least one person has been reported injured in the incident due to inhalation of smoke from the explosion.

Local police said the van and other vehicles had caught fire, forcing evacuation of a nursery and residential apartment buildings in the neighbourhood.

Witnesses present at the spot reported a loud explosion at around 11.45am at local time, while dramatic footage aired by SkyTG24 from Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles parked in the bylane and burnt the facade of one of the buildings, reported the LaPresse news agency.

The origins of the fire are still being investigated, but Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters at the scene that police were ruling out terrorism or criminal action being involved.

The explosion has not caused any deaths and the situation is under control, Mr Sala said.

It was unclear whether the fire originated from the van carrying oxygen canisters or in one of the nearby parked cars that also caught fire, firefighters said.