When is the minute silence for Ukraine?

A minute silence will be held on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak will lead the country in the moment of solidarity “with our Ukrainian friends” to pay tribute to their courage at 11am.

The prime minister said: “As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict.

“As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”

People wave Ukrainian flags as they attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square, central London (AFP via Getty Images)

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer added that the moment of silence “is a time to reflect on the human cost of this conflict and show we stand with Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a defiant video address to his people as he praised their courage and reflected on their biting losses over a brutal and long year.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends service in Kyiv on anniversary of war in Ukraine (AP)

On Friday morning, Mr Zelensky attended a service in Kyiv which commemorated those who gave their lives to protect their country.

Comforting widows and mothers who lost their sons, the president gave his condolences and said Ukraine would “never forget” what they have done for the country.

Around the world, people are commemorating 12 months of war, with parliamentary buildings lit up in Ukraine’s colours of blue and yellow.