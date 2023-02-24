Satellite imagery captures key areas of Ukraine before and after Russian invasion

Satellite imagery shows the devastation Russian troops have created in Ukraine since they invaded the country in February 2022.

A monastery in Mykilske, which once featured extravagant religious buildings and surrounding housing, lays in ruins after intense fighting.

The salt-mining town of Soledar, captured by Putin’s forces in January 2023, has been transformed from a bustling town to rubble.

As the war enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding Russia withdraws its soldiers.

Global leaders are calling for more aid to for Ukraine and further sanctions on Moscow.

