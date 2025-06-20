Multiple children injured and school evacuated after Berlin ‘tear gas incident’
Police were scrambled to Miriam Makeba Elementary School in Berlin on Friday morning
Multiple children have been injured and a school evacuated after a “tear gas incident” in Germany.
Miriam Makeba School in the city of Moabit was evacuated and shut down at 9am today following the incident, police said.
There were around 400 pupils in the primary school, according to the local fire brigade.
One child has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and a further 37 were treated by emergency services at the scene.
At least ten children complained of eye and respiratory irritation, Berlin Police said, after the substance was used in the hallway. They were also treated on the scene.
The police force is currently investigating the cause of the incident.
A spokesperson for the Berlin Fire Brigade said: “Around 9am, the Berlin fire brigade was alerted to a primary school in Zinzendorfstraße in Moabit.
“Several children were affected by an irritant gas. The school was cleared. Currently, the children are cared for and cared for by the rescue service. The building is ventilated by our emergency services. The building is clear. As a precaution, we have alerted several ambulances to the elementary school.”
The spokesperson later said the school had been fully ventilated and reopened, and all parents had been informed about the incident. The school said it cancelling lessons for the rest of the day as a precaution.
More follows on this breaking news story...
