Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple children injured and school evacuated after Berlin ‘tear gas incident’

Police were scrambled to Miriam Makeba Elementary School in Berlin on Friday morning

Jabed Ahmed
Friday 20 June 2025 13:48 BST
Comments
Police said 10 pupils complained of breathing problems
Police said 10 pupils complained of breathing problems (The Independent)

Multiple children have been injured and a school evacuated after a “tear gas incident” in Germany.

Miriam Makeba School in the city of Moabit was evacuated and shut down at 9am today following the incident, police said.

There were around 400 pupils in the primary school, according to the local fire brigade.

One child has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and a further 37 were treated by emergency services at the scene.

At least ten children complained of eye and respiratory irritation, Berlin Police said, after the substance was used in the hallway. They were also treated on the scene.

The police force is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Berlin Fire Brigade said: “Around 9am, the Berlin fire brigade was alerted to a primary school in Zinzendorfstraße in Moabit.

“Several children were affected by an irritant gas. The school was cleared. Currently, the children are cared for and cared for by the rescue service. The building is ventilated by our emergency services. The building is clear. As a precaution, we have alerted several ambulances to the elementary school.”

The spokesperson later said the school had been fully ventilated and reopened, and all parents had been informed about the incident. The school said it cancelling lessons for the rest of the day as a precaution.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in