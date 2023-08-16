For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a British hiker who disappeared in the Alps two months ago has shared a new picture from the day he disappeared.

Experienced walker Aidan Roche, 29, was last heard from on 22 June while in the Grindelwald area on the 12th day of a two-week trip but has not been seen since.

A fellow hiker, who met the Yorkshire chemical engineer on the day he vanished, has since come forward as his loved ones continue the search for him.

Aidan’s brother Connor hopes someone will recognise themselves in the new picture and get in touch (Connor Roche)

Rochelle, who did not want to give her last name, walked with Mr Roche along the trail for a short while after meeting him at a waterfall.

His brother Connor, 32, told The Independent the woman got in touch with his family when she heard the 29-year-old was missing.

She told him Mr Roche was wearing a bright red top and black trousers, adding: “He was in good spirits and was chatting about his walk from the day before.”

The pair parted when she took a turn to Alpiglen and he continued along the Eiger Trail. Rochelle took a picture as they walked, in which other hikers can be seen. She has shared it in the hope that someone will recognise themselves and get in touch with information that might help with his safe return.

The 29-year-old, from Yorkshire, is an experienced hiker (Supplied)

Mr Roche’s family has filed a missing person report with Swiss police and issued multiple pleas for anyone with information to come forward. Police have managed to access his phone records and found it was turned on but wasn’t used or moved for the day following his disappearance.

Connor Roche said it is highly likely his brother, who loved the outdoors and camping, would have spoken to other people on the mountain as “he’s friendly to everyone”.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help aid the search (Supplied)

The family has walked the trail and the surrounding areas of the mountain multiple times over the past weeks, with his brother describing the hike as “not something Aidan would have struggled with”.

“We’re preparing ourselves for the worst, for what we might find out there,” he said. “I’m trying to stay realistic. It’s been that length of time now where if he still is on the mountain, it’s highly unlikely we’re going to find him okay.

“But at the same time, the fact that we haven’t found anything gives you hope. Maybe something really unlikely has happened - maybe he knocked his head and lost his memory and wandered off somewhere.”

Connor said his brother “respects nature” during his usual hiking trips (Supplied)

The family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for an awareness campaign to generate new leads. It can be found here