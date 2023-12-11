Missing £643k ring found in vacuum cleaner in Ritz hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who lost her £643,000 (€750,000) ring after leaving it on the bedside table at the Ritz while she went shopping, has been told it has been found - covered in dust inside a vacuum cleaner.

A police complaint suspecting an employee of stealing the ring, was filed by a Malaysian businesswoman on Friday, according to Le Parisien.

She told the police she left the expensive item on her bedside table as she left the hotel to do some shopping in the city for a few hours.

Upon her return, she found that the ring was gone.

It is the same hotel where Princess Diana was said to have stayed before her fatal accident (PAUL COOPER / Rex Features)

After a search of the premises, security guards are said to have found the ring inside a vaccum cleaner in the building.

The Ritz reportedly offered the guest a stay for three additional nights for free after the incident. A night at the establishment was estimated to be worth around £1,722 on Monday with some of the most expensive suites costing up to £40,000. However it is understood she chose not to accept the offer.

In a statement to Le Parisien, the hotel said: “Thanks to the meticulous work of security guards, the ring was found this morning.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism.”

Police are looking after the ring as the businesswoman left the country for London over the weekend. She will return to Paris to be reunited with the piece.