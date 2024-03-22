Live: Moscow concert hall on fire following deadly shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from outside a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, after reports of a shooting and explosion on Friday 22 March.

Several state-backed Russian media outlets said that there have been multiple deaths following the incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.

Footage from the scene appears to show plumes of smoke rising and flames raging from the building, with reports saying there was a fire inside.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the hall during a concert of the band “Picnic”, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Russian prosecutors called the attack “an act of terrorism” and have opened a criminal case, with reports of up to five involved in the attack.

Vladimir Putin is receiving regular updates about the shooting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“A terrible tragedy occurred,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote, sharing a statement on Telegram.

“I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims.”