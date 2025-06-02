Mount Etna eruption mapped: How often does Italy’s ‘Lady of the Rings’ volcano erupt?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mount Etna has erupted, sending a kilometres-high plume of ash into the sky and sending tourists fleeing from the popular World Heritage area.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption began around 3.50am local time (2.50am BST), following volcanic tremors which began around midnight local time.

The institute said eruption activity has continued since then with “increasing intensity” and was currently “almost continuous”.

“From a seismic point of view, the values ​​of the tremor amplitude are currently high with a tendency to increase further,” the institute said in an 11am update.

Where is Mount Etna?

Mount Etna is on the east coast of Sicily, between the cities of Messina and Catania.

According to the Royal Geographic Society , about 20 per cent of Sicily’s population of roughly 4.8 million people lives on the slopes of the volcano (but far from the explosive craters), because the fertile soil is ideal for growing fruit and vegetables.

Etna is one of the tallest active volcanoes in Europe, although its height varies due to eruptions.

It has been nicknamed the ‘Lady of the Rings’ due to the rings it produces made of condensed water vapour.

How often does it erupt?

The frequency of those eruptions also makes it one of the world’s most active volcanoes: in 2021, according to the Weather Channel, it erupted 11 times in just three weeks.

The volcano erupted twice last year, with Catania Airport force to close both times due to the volume of ash spewed into the air.

The most recent eruption was in February, and thousands of tourists flocked to Etna to see the spectacle. Dozens of people who were not wearing appropriate mountain gear went missing as unprepared tourists clamoured for a glimpse of the lava flows, the Guardian reported.

open image in gallery Ash spews from Mount Etna ( Reuters )

Etna is roughly 3,400m (11,165ft) high, and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the volcanic tremors occurred near the volcano’s south-east crater, at a height of approximately 2,800m.

Lava has also begun to flow from that crater, but the institute said it has not passed the edge of the Valley of the Lion on the volcano.

Mount Etna has four main active craters close to the summit, according to Sicily’s tourist website, which are the main sites of eruptions.

Previous strong eruptions have destroyed towns, and an eruption in March 2017 injured 10 people including a BBC television crew.