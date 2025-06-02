Mount Etna eruption live: Huge volcanic blast in Italy sends tourists fleeing
Footage shared on social media shows huge clouds of black smoke after the eruption
Mount Etna has erupted in Sicily, spewing a huge column of smoke and ash into the sky above the Italian island.
Footage shared on social media showed people running for their lives down the mountainside of Europe’s largest and most active volcano, as a thick column of smoke intensified above them.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said in a widely reported statement that the volcano was experiencing strong strombolian explosions – a type of eruption – “of growing intensity”.
“Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area,” the statement said.
According to the Volcanic Discovery website, prior to the eruption there were volcanic tremors which began at around 10pm local time and reached their peak shortly before 1am.
The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse, one of nine such centres worldwide used to monitor aviation risks, warned that a volcanic ash plume had reached an altitude of around 6,400 metres.
How dangerous is volcano smoke?
In addition to the visible plumes of smoke and lava, volcanoes can spew out toxic gases which can be odourless and invisible.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “breathing in volcanic gases at high concentrations can cause mild symptoms, such as irritation of the eyes, and more severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or even death”.
Most of the effects from volcanic particles and gases are short term, according to the US CDC, causing impacts such as irritation to the eyes and airways, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, difficulty breathing and visual disturbances.
Longer exposure to volcanic gases and ash has been linked to the development of other lung conditions and respiratory disorders, the CDC states, adding: “Acute exposures to certain volcanic gases can also lead to unconsciousness within minutes and eventually death.”
When did Mount Etna last erupt?
Mount Etna is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and eruptions are not uncommon.
The website Volcano Discovery reported in early May that Etna had gone through a dozen eruptive phases over the previous two months.
Eruption began overnight, officials say
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption began around 3.50am local time (2.50am BST), following volcanic tremors which began around midnight local time.
The institute said eruption activity has continued since then with “increasing intensity” and were currently “almost continuous”.
“From a seismic point of view, the values of the tremor amplitude are currently high with a tendency to increase further,” the institute said.
Red aviation alert issued
A red aviation alert was issued in response to the eruption at Mount Etna.
The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse, which monitors aviation risks, said a volcanic ash plume had reached an altitude of around 6,400 metres.
Etna is one of the world's most active volancoes
It previously erupted on February 11, spewing hot ash and lava from the 3,400m volcano.
The spectacular sight attracted tourists who wanted to catch a glimpse of the eruption up close.
