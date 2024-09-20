Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers had a shock when a live mouse leapt out of an in-flight meal.

The Scandinavian Airlines flight, from the Norwegian capital Oslo to Malaga in the south of Spain, was diverted to Copenhagen.

Scandinavian Airlines said the diversion was an established procedure for safety reasons. Airlines ban rodents on board to prevent electrical wiring being chewed through.

The passengers were later flown to Malaga on a different aircraft.

One passenger, Jarle Borrestad, wrote on Facebook: “Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS opened the food and out jumped a mouse. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH [Copenhagen Airport] for flight changes.”

He also used laughing emojis and a photograph of himself smiling, seated next to two women, but he did not say whether the mouse was spotted again after jumping out of the food.

Scandinavian Airlines said diverting the flight was an established procedure ( AP )

Airline spokesperson Oystein Schmidt said: “This is something that happens extremely rarely.

“We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.”

On Sunday, the pilot of a US Delta Air Lines flight was forced into an emergency landing after a loss of pressure left some passengers reporting bleeding eardrums, headaches and bloody noses.

Panic ensued on the flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, Oregon, and paramedics met passengers at the gate after the plane landed.

The airline apologised.

The Flying Mouse was a cartoon produced by Walt Disney, and released in 1934.