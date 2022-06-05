Tributes paid to mother-of-two who died after car plunged into water with children

A woman who died after a car, also carrying two children, plunged into a river in Ireland has been described as an “adored” mother.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Kennedy Quay, Cork, where a vehicle entered the River Lee at around 8.45pm on Friday. The two children were rescued from the water.

At the time of the incident, witnesses told Cork Live that a car was seen driving “erratically” on the quay before it plunged into the water.

Others claimed they saw two passengers free themselves as the car sank.

Following a major rescue operation by naval divers, the body of woman in her 40s was recovered from the water, from where it was transported to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Local reports have identified the woman as Gillian Daly, from Marlborough in the greater Douglas area of Cork.

A death notice for Ms Daly, who died “unexpectedly” on Friday 3 June, details the heartbreak of her mourning family.

It reads: “Gillian, beloved wife of John O’Connell, adored mother of Evan and Luke and daughter of John Joe and Helen.

“Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, children, parents, sister Caroline, brothers Jason and John, parents-in-law Martin and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunt, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and her many friends, especially Nuala.”

The notice also includes details of a requiem mass and funeral for the mother-of-two to be held on Tuesday 7 June in Cork.

Authorities also said that, following the incident the two children rescued from the water were takento hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

“Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

“The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”