Mother and two-year-old girl die from Munich car attack injuries

A mother and daughter have died days after they suffered severe injuries during a car ramming attack in Munich.

German police said a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died on Saturday from injuries they sustained when a car was driven into a crowd in Munich on Thursday.

They are the first fatalities from the incident.

"Unfortunately, we have to confirm the deaths today of the two-year-old child and her 37-year-old mother," a police spokesman told AFP.

At least 36 people were injured after a Mini Cooper was rammed into a protest organised by trade union Verdi, attended by an estimated 2,500 strikers and supporters.

German police said a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died on Saturday

An Afghan bodybuilder with thousands of online followers admitted to deliberately driving into a crowd in Munich, prosecutors said on Friday in what authorities believe was an attack motivated by Islamic extremism.

Anti-terror police in Germany are investigating the incident, and the suspect has been named as Farhad Noori by the Munich prosecutor’s office.

The Munich prosecutor’s office told Die Zeit that there were at least "indications of an extremist background”.

Farhad Noori

The 24-year-old asylum-seeker was arrested by police soon after the incident, which took place a mile away from the venue where the Munich Security Conference is being held on Friday. US vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the city on the same day as the attack, though at this stage authorities do not believe there is a connection.

