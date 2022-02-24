Nato says it will strengthen eastern flank near Ukraine after Russia invasion
‘We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies,’ the alliance said
Nato has agreed to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbour.
“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime assets,” Nato ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks.
“We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies,” their statement said.
While some of Nato’s 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, Nato as an organization is not.
It will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.
Countries closest to the conflict — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — are among those to have triggered rare consultations under Article 4 of Nato’s founding treaty, which can be launched when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (Nato) parties is threatened.”
