Netherlands to drop Covid restrictions by the end of February

The Dutch government has said it aims to ease all Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the month.

Bars and restaurants would be allowed to stay open till 1 am from 18 February onwards, as against the current order which requires them to close by 10 pm, said health minister Ernst Kuipers in a letter to parliament.

The cabinet also hopes to abolish social distancing measures in public places and the advice to work from home will be scrapped from February 2, reported the NL Times.

Theatres, cinemas and sports stadiums would all be allowed to reopen to their full capacity under the new rules, and the restriction on hosting a maximum of four people at home could also be rescinded.

According to Mr Kuipers, the government will likely confirm the changes next week after consultation with health experts.

Additional reporting from the wires