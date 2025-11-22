Ex-French President Sarkozy to publish memoir ‘Diary of a Prisoner’ as appeal looms
The former French president was freed from jail this month after serving just three weeks of a five-year sentence
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will publish a book about his recent time behind bars, titled "Diary of a Prisoner," on December 10, his publisher Fayard announced on Friday.
The house is part of the media group controlled by conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré Sarkozy trailed the release in a post on X, writing that in prison "the noise is, unfortunately, constant" and that "the inner life of man becomes stronger in prison." He spent three weeks in detention there this autumn.
The former head of state, who governed France from 2007 to 2012, was convicted on Sept. 25 of participating in a criminal organization over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. He was released pending appeal on Nov. 10, and his appeal against the conviction is scheduled to be heard from March 16 to June 3.
The 70-year-old, who led France between 2007 and 2012, will remain under judicial supervision pending an appeal hearing over the conviction, a Paris court ruled.
He returned home to his wife, Carla Bruni, and will be banned from leaving France until the appeal.
He could be required to wear an electronic tag while living at home, and may also have to provide bail money and check in regularly with the authorities as part of the arrangement.
