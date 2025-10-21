The rise and fall of Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy begun serving a prison sentence in Paris on Tuesday (21 October) – the first time a leader of the French Fifth Republic has been jailed.

The 70-year-old, who swept to power in 2007 with a reputation for glamour and ruthless ambition, was convicted last month for his role in a conspiracy to illegally raise campaign funds from Libya.

Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated, and has lodged an appeal.

He will be held in a secure isolation unit at La Santé prison, with a small cell, private shower, and paid access to television.