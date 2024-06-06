For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the sun rises over Normandy beaches on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Royal family members and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in the northern French region to mark the occasion on Thursday 6 June.

Crowds of re-enactors with their wartime vehicles, and visitors, filled the beaches to watch the sun rise, with some writing in the sand and others cupping hot drinks as they looked out to sea.

Later today, the King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer, along with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

The site, which opened in 2021, pays tribute to 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.

It will be the first major anniversary event hosted at the memorial, and Charles and Camilla will officially open the Winston Churchill Centre for Education and Learning following the commemorations on Thursday.