✕ Close King Charles reads diary entry from grandfather George VI on D-Day anniversary

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Royals and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in Normandy to mark 80 years since D-Day on Thursday.

A military piper began commemorations early this morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.

The King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer, along with Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Charles and Camilla both appeared to have tears in their eyes as they paid tribute to veterans at the memorial event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Charles told the crowd “we are eternally in debt” to veterans, as he said: “It is a near-impossible task to imagine the emotion of that day.”

He added: “It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

The King’s appearance was his first public speech and his most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

Prince William also emphasised the importance of remembering “those who served and those who waved them off”.