D-Day - latest: King to join world leaders in Normandy commemorating 80 years since landings
Charles and Camilla will pay tribute to fallen soldiers along with the prime minister and French president
Royals and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in Normandy to mark 80 years since D-Day on Thursday.
A military piper began commemorations early this morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.
The King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer, along with Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Charles and Camilla both appeared to have tears in their eyes as they paid tribute to veterans at the memorial event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.
Charles told the crowd “we are eternally in debt” to veterans, as he said: “It is a near-impossible task to imagine the emotion of that day.”
He added: “It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”
The King’s appearance was his first public speech and his most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.
Prince William also emphasised the importance of remembering “those who served and those who waved them off”.
What D-Day events are happening today?
9.30am
- The King, Queen and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend the UK’s national commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial, Ver-sur-Mer.
10am
- The Prince of Wales will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer.
- The Prince of Wales will join more than 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world at the official international ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.
- Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to attend Royal British Legion’s service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.
3pm
- 80-strong boat Flotilla parade in Falmouth. Around 27,000 American troops departed from the Falmouth area to travel to Normandy in 1944 as part of the D-Day landings.
7.30pm
- The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to attend D-Day 80: Remembering the Normandy Landings at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Watch live view of beaches in Normandy on 80th D-Day anniversary
Watch live as the sun rises over Normandy beaches on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
In pictures: A military piper comes into shore in Normandy
Military piper begins commemorations in Normandy on 80th anniversary of D-Day
A military piper has begun commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.
Royals and world leaders are set to gather with veterans in the northern French region to mark the occasion on Thursday.
At Gold Beach in Arromanches, Major Trevor Macey-Lillie paid tribute to fallen veterans, who led the biggest seaborne invasion in military history, by playing Highland Laddie as he came ashore.
The piece was also to remember a lone piper who played in the Normandy landings and was never shot at.
Major Macey-Lillie began in a landing craft utility before being driven up the beach in a DUKW amphibious vehicle.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was spotted coming down to Gold Beach ahead of the tribute.
Also on Thursday, the King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer, along with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Prince Andrew refuses to budge in battle with King over royal residence
In case you missed it:
Prince Andrew ‘ain’t going anywhere’ in battle with King Charles over royal residence
Duke of York has lease on 30-room mansion Royal Lodge whereas monarch controls purse strings
Kate to miss royal engagement but Charles will be at Trooping the Colour
In case you missed it:
The King to take part in the Trooping the Colour celebrations
The event marks the monarch’s official birthday every June
Watch: King reads diary entry from grandfather George VI
Watch: King Charles reads diary entry from grandfather George VI on D-Day anniversary
King Charles III shared a D-Day diary entry from King George VI as he met with veterans ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. As he sat down at Buckingham Palace, the King also shared a photograph of his grandfather, who reigned from 1936 to 1952 and was on the throne during the Second World War. “The news was given out at 8am that the invasion of the continent of Europe had started last night, the airborne troops had made successful landings in the night and had captured their objectives,” George VI’s diary entry, written in 1944, read.
Queen and Sunak’s wife in the pink
Parachutists land at Normandy
More than 300 British, Belgian and US parachutists landed in fields near Sannerville, which was designated drop zone K on 6 June 1944.
Among the 250 British soldiers was Lance Corporal Addy Carter, the first female to pass the Parachute Regiment’s P Company course.
Also jumping was Lieutenant Max Phillips, whose great-great-uncle Major William Tighe-Woods landed on Sword Beach on D-Day.
Poet says performing was emotional
A poet said it was “very emotional” to perform his piece in front of D-Day veterans at the commemorations.
Tomos Roberts, a 30-year-old spoken word poet, recited his specially written piece The People Who Gave Us Today on stage at the event in Portsmouth, in front of hundreds of spectators including the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and Rishi Sunak.
But Mr Roberts - who has amassed more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and 50,000 YouTube subscribers - said it was the dozens of D-Day veterans who were present that he was most eager to please.
He said: “The main people that I was feeling very emotional about performing in front of are actually the veterans that were in attendance today.
“I feel, you know, this could be the last anniversary of D-Day where we have people who were there in attendance and that really hit home when I was writing the poem.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments