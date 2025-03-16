Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 51 people are dead and more than 100 are injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the Pulse nightclub in Kočani town at around 2.35am during a concert by a local pop group and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly.

Interior minister Panche Toshkovski confirmed 51 people are dead and dozens more are injured.

North Macedonia’s public broadcaster reported that 27 people had been taken to Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, while a further 23 were treated at the Clinical Centre. It is understood that minors were injured in the blaze.

Mr Toshkovski said the young clubgoers had used pyrotechnics which caused the roof to catch fire.

As many as 1,500 were said to have been attending the concert.

Footage on social media showed chaos inside the club and the growing blaze outside.

The damage done to the night club after a fire killed at least 51 people ( REUTERS )

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kočani's city offices begging authorities for more information.

Mr Toshkovski confirmed the police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.

North Macedonia's prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

“In these moments of deep sorrow, our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and the families of the deceased – strength to endure this unimaginable loss.

“The people and the Government will do everything in their power to at least alleviate their pain a little and help them in these most difficult moments.”

He called on health services, police and local authorities to take “urgent measures” to help the injured and support affected families.

“The Government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy.

“In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility.”

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Kočani North Macedonia, which claimed lives of too many young people.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the whole of North Macedonia during this terrible tragedy!”