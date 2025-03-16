More than 50 dead and dozens injured after fire tears through North Macedonia nightclub
The fire broke out in a nightclub, according to local media
At least 51 people are dead and more than 100 are injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.
The blaze broke out at the Pulse nightclub in Kočani town at around 2.35am during a concert by a local pop group and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly.
Interior minister Panche Toshkovski confirmed 51 people are dead and dozens more are injured.
North Macedonia’s public broadcaster reported that 27 people had been taken to Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, while a further 23 were treated at the Clinical Centre. It is understood that minors were injured in the blaze.
Mr Toshkovski said the young clubgoers had used pyrotechnics which caused the roof to catch fire.
As many as 1,500 were said to have been attending the concert.
Footage on social media showed chaos inside the club and the growing blaze outside.
Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kočani's city offices begging authorities for more information.
Mr Toshkovski confirmed the police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.
North Macedonia's prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”
“In these moments of deep sorrow, our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and the families of the deceased – strength to endure this unimaginable loss.
“The people and the Government will do everything in their power to at least alleviate their pain a little and help them in these most difficult moments.”
He called on health services, police and local authorities to take “urgent measures” to help the injured and support affected families.
“The Government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy.
“In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility.”
Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Kočani North Macedonia, which claimed lives of too many young people.
“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the whole of North Macedonia during this terrible tragedy!”
