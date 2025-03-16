Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devastating nightclub fire in North Macedonia has been declared one of the country’s worst tragedies in recent memory as over 50 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured.

The Pulse nightclub was engulfed with flames at 2:35am on Sunday morning in Kočani, around 100km east from the capital city of Skopje.

Footage on social media showed chaos inside the club as the band onstage urged people to get out as quickly as possible. External footage of the venue showed the growing blaze spreading to the roof.

Local authorities are investigating the venue’s licensing and safety provisions, as the government has insisted on its “moral responsibility” to help prosecute anyone responsible for the blaze.

open image in gallery Emergency responders stand outside the night club in response to the blaze ( REUTERS )

Where did the fire take place?

The fire took place in the Pulse nightclub, an old building that was previously a carpet warehouse and had been running for several years, according to local media MKD.

How many people were at the club?

Reports suggest 1,500 people were in the venue including minors, where local hip-hop group DNK were performing.

What caused the fire?

Initial reports suggest the fire started from sparks caused by pyrotechnic devices at the gig, said interior minister Panche Toshkovski.

He told a press conference that sparks hit the ceiling, which was made of highly flammable material.

Footage shows a local pop group playing on stage when two flares went off and the sparks led to the blaze rapidly spreading throughout the venue.

open image in gallery Families stood outside the local hospital waiting while their loved ones were treated for severe burns ( AP )

How many casualties?

Mr Toshkovski confirmed that 59 people had been killed in the fire, with over 100 people injured.

Health minister Arben Taravari said 118 people have been hospitalised.

“All our capabilities have been put to use, in a maximum effort to save as many lives as possible of the young people involved in this tragedy.”

Local media has reported 90 admissions to the local hospital in Kočani , where many were suffering from severe burns.

27 people were taken to Skopje City Hospital with severe burns and a further 23 were treated at the Clinical Centre. It is understood that minors were injured in the blaze.

Has anyone been arrested?

One man has been arrested but no further details have been provided. There is an arrest warrant out for four more people connected to the incident.

open image in gallery North Macedonia's prime minister called it a "difficult and very sad day for Macedonia" ( REUTERS )

What has North Macedonia’s prime minister said?

Prime minister Hristijan Mickoski said: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.

“In these moments of deep sorrow, our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and the families of the deceased – strength to endure this unimaginable loss.

“The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least alleviate their pain a little and help them in these most difficult moments.”

He called on health services, police and local authorities to take “urgent measures” to help the injured and support affected families.

“The Government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy.

“In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility.”

What have world leaders said?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. Ukraine mourns alongside our (North) Macedonian friends on this sad day.”

Albania prime minister Edi Rama said: “With a deep sense of sorrow, I extend my condolences to the brothers and sisters of North Macedonia for the great tragedy in Kočani.

“I am at a loss for words and pray for the recovery of the injured and for the families of the victims to find the strength to endure their unimaginable loss.”