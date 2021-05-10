A panel of experts has advised the Norweigan government not to use Covid-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca in its inoculation programme.

Ministers earlier this year suspended use of the AstraZeneca injection amid fears over extremely rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

In an announcement on Monday, the panel said neither jab should be used after a number of cases of blood clots in people who had been inoculated.

Norway's Institute of Public Health (FHI) also on Monday advised the government against using the Johnson & Johnson shot in its programme, citing similar evidence.

The FHI previously recommended against including Oxford/AstraZeneca's injection.

In a statement, Norway's department of health said it would use the advice to come to a final decision on jab use.

"On Monday 10 May, Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie received the expert committee's report on the use of virus vector vaccines in Norway," the statement said.

"The report recommends that the vaccines from AstraZeneca and Janssen not be used in the Norwegian coronary vaccination program.

"The committee recommends making the vaccines available outside the program, but is divided on the criteria on which such use should be based."

It was not immediately clear when a final decision is set to be made.

Norway, which like neighbouring Denmark has been very cautious with all vaccines, suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 11 March.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots are made with similar technology.