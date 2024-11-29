Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised the more than 1,000 craftspeople who helped with “the project of the century” of rebuilding Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral after it was gutted by a devastating fire.

Five-and-a-half years after the blaze, the Gothic masterpiece, one of the French capital’s most beloved and visited monuments, will reopen its doors to tourists and the Catholic faithful next week.

“Never before have we seen such a construction site. You all had your share in the project of the century,” Mr Macron told a gathering on Friday, which included carpenters, stonemasons, art restorers, firefighters and donors. “The burning of Notre-Dame was a national wound and you were its remedy, [restoring it] through determination, hard work and commitment.”

open image in gallery The nave of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits its restored interiors on Friday ( Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP )

The workers, who include members of the elite 'Compagnons du Devoir', a centuries-old guild of artisans considered France's finest, burst into joyful applause when Mr Macron concluded his address with a final “thank you”.

The reconstruction work restored the 12th-century cathedral's spire, its rib vaulting, flying buttresses, stained-glass windows and carved stone gargoyles to their past glory, with the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

open image in gallery French President Emmanuel Macron (second left) and his wife Brigitte Macron (left) visit the restored 12th-century cathedral ( Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP )

It is a far cry from the evening of 15 April, 2019, when TV viewers in France and worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral's roof and spire burst into flames and collapsed in a raging fire that also threatened the main bell towers, which only narrowly avoided destruction.

On his visit to the site, Macron seemed deeply impressed as light poured into the nave through the renewed windows.

open image in gallery On his visit to the site, Macron seemed deeply impressed as light poured into the nave through the renewed windows ( Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP )

"This is overwhelming," he said as he toured the cathedral with his wife Brigitte, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and other senior officials.

Relieved at having finished on schedule, stone-carver Samir Abbas, 38, said: “It was an exceptional renovation project.”

open image in gallery The French President delivers a speech to construction workers inside the newly restored Gothic masterpiece ( Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP )

An opening ceremony – to which celebrities and heads of state have been invited – is planned for the evening of 7 December, followed by days of special Masses to celebrate the reopening and to thank those who helped save and rebuild the cathedral.

So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world – more than €840million, according to Macron's office – that there are still funds left over for further investment in the building.

open image in gallery So much money poured in for the renovation from all over the world that there are still funds left over for further investment in the building ( Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP )

The Catholic Church now expects the cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

“We are very eager to welcome the whole world under the roof of our cathedral,” Paris’s Archbishop Laurent Ulrich said in a message on the cathedral website, expressing the Church's gratitude to all those who helped save it.

open image in gallery A view of part of a bas-relief outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris ( (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via A )

“On the night of 15 April, hundreds of thousands of people committed themselves to what then seemed an impossible bet: to restore the cathedral and give it back its splendour within the unprecedented deadline of five years.”

The guest-list for the reopening ceremony has not yet been published, but one source familiar with the planning said US president Joe Biden's wife Jill would come, while president-elect Donald Trump had not yet confirmed his attendance.

open image in gallery The altar of the cathedral, which is one of the French capital’s most beloved and visited monuments, is seen ( Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP )

Parisians expressed excitement and relief at the prospect of the cathedral reopening.

“I'm so happy,” said 50-year-old architect Sebastien Truchot, who lives nearby. “Whether you believe in God or not, Notre-Dame is a universal symbol, and it's amazing to have it back and to rediscover it.”

Albert Abid, a bookseller whose stall stands on the quay, was shocked to see it burn five years ago. He said: “It's a relief. Finally, Notre Dame is restored.”