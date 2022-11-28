Ukraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear energy company has said there are signs that Russian forces may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Moscow seized the vast power plant in southern Ukraine in March, shortly after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

However, authorities installed by Moscow in the nearby city of Enerhodar quickly refuted the claim by the Ukrainian official, and said Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains under Russian control.

“The media are actively spreading fake news that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (plant). This information is not true,” the Russia-installed administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said late on Sunday that he had no doubt that Russian forces would leave the plant, where Ukrainian staff are still operating. Many of these workers live in Enerhodar.

“The defence line is starting to retreat to the borders of the Russian Federation,” Podolyak told Ukrainian television, adding that Ukraine would “take it (the plant) back.”

Repeated shelling of the plant in southern Ukraine, which Russia took control of shortly after its February invasion, has raised concern about the potential for a grave accident just 500 kilometres (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, wants to create a protection zone around the nuclear power station, which is Europe’s largest.

Moscow seized the vast power plant in southern Ukraine in March (REUTERS)

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, was responsible for providing about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion and brutal bombardment of the southeastern plant earlier in the war meant the plant was forced to operate on backup generators a number of times.

Ukrainian firefighters work at a damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region (AP)

It has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235.

The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power that drives the cooling systems is cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of attacking the plant on several occasions during the conflict.