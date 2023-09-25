Russia unleashes hypersonic missiles on Odesa port in overnight attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian forces have pounded the city of Odesa in an overnight attack, damaging port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injuring one person.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 19 Iranian-made Shahed drones and 11 cruise missiles, the vast majority of them were directed at the Odesa region, Ukraine’s military said.

It said Russia also fired two hypersonic missiles that destroyed grain storage facilities.

One woman was taken to hospital with a shrapnel injury and port buildings and infrastructure suffered significant damage in the attack, local officials said.

Russia has continuously targeted port and grain storage facilities in Odesa since pulling out of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to countries facing the threat of hunger.

Recommended

Destroyed buildings following the missile and drone strike on Odessa (via REUTERS)

Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted on X, formally known as Twitter: “Another massive attack on Odesa. Russia fired drones and missiles at the port infrastructure. The attack resulted in the destruction of grain storage facilities and significant damage to the seaport.

“Russia's aggressive terror must be stopped once and for all.”

Ukraine’s south military command posted several pictures on Telegram showing the abandoned high-rise hotel with blown-up windows and severe damage to its structure.

Meanwhile in the south, Vladimir Putin's forces dropped bombs and launched six heavy artillery strikes on Kherson, destroying a school and factory and damaging residential buildings. Two people were killed and two others injured by bombs which hit the city of Beryslav.

A hotel destroyed in the missile and drone attack (via REUTERS)

In the east of the Donetsk region, Russians attacked residential areas of 10 cities and villages, killing two people in the village of Zarichne.

During the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army carried out five airstrikes on Orikhiv and the surrounding area.

A member of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office personnel inspects damage following a Russian military attack (via REUTERS)

The Russian defence ministry said its air defences downed three Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and three others over the Bryansk region early on Monday. It said another drone was shot down over the Belgorod region.

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said a downed drone over Kursk city centre damaged the roof of an administrative building and several private houses and shattered windows in an apartment building. Mr Starovoit said there were no injuries.