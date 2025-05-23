100 years after Hitler’s infamous Games, the Olympics could return to Berlin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Berlin is making a bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, potentially marking a century since the controversial 1936 Games held under Nazi rule.

Mayor Kai Wegner is set to unveil the city's plans on Tuesday at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, joined by representatives from four supporting German states.

While the invitation to the Tuesday event, sent on Friday, is ambiguous about the specific target year, the timing of the announcement suggests that the city is aiming for 2036 – 100 years after the last Berlin Games.

Los Angeles has been confirmed to host the event in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

However, the German Olympic Sports Confederation has also suggested a possible bid for the 2040 Games.

The states of Brandenburg, Saxony, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Schleswig-Holstein would also host competitions as part of Berlin’s bid.

open image in gallery From left to right, Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler, Reichs Sports Leader Hans von Tschammer und Osten and General Field Marshall Werner von Blomberg observe the Olympic Games in Berlin in August 1936 ( AP )

Berlin’s Olympic stadium, known as Olympiastadion in German, was built for the 1936 Games, as were multiple other gymnasiums and smaller arenas.

Adolf Hitler was personally involved in the design and construction of the 100,000-seat track-and-field stadium after the Nazis assumed power in 1933 – two years after the Games were awarded to the city.

The Nazi leader was initially unenthused by the idea of hosting the Games, but he changed his mind after being convinced of their potential for propaganda.

He invited Leni Riefenstahl to film the event and she used the material for her documentary film Olympia, released in 1938.

open image in gallery Leni Riefenstahl and cameraman Walter Frentz being wheeled along by an assistant at the 1936 Berlin Olympics ( Getty Images )

German Jewish athletes were mostly barred from competing in the 1936 Games, which were the last to be held for 12 years due to the turmoil caused by World War II. The next Summer Olympics were in London in 1948.

American track and field athlete Jesse Owens was the most successful athlete at the 1936 Games, winning four gold medals.

ESPN later said that as a Black man, Mr Owens “single-handedly crush[ed] Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy”.

Olympiastadion is still in use and hosted the European Championship final between Spain and England in 2024.

Hertha Berlin plays its home games there, and on Saturday it will host the German Cup final between Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld.

Additional reporting from AP