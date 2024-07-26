Support truly

Saboteurs have launched a “malicious” arson attack on France’s rail networks in “an effort to destabilise” the country as hundreds of thousands of people are stranded just hours before the start of the Paris Olympic Games.

Up to 800,000 passengers will face travel chaos attempting to reach Paris this weekend after high-speed rail services to the French capital were hit by what officials described as “criminal actions” and sabotage ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.

The chief executive of France’s rail operator SNCF said the “French are under attack”, after a series of fires brought trains to a halt, causing the cancellation of multiple services linking Paris to the rest of France as well as neighbouring countries.

French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said there have been a series of “coordinated malicious acts”. He described people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices, adding: “Everything indicates that these are criminal fires.” National police said authorities were investigating the incidents.

Describing the consequences for the rail network as “massive and serious” with hundreds of thousands of people stuck, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowed authorities will “find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts”. He said the vandals had the “clear objective” of strategically targeting the main routes to and from Paris ahead of the Games.

Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Amid disruption on the Atlantic, North and East lines of the SNCF rail network, French Police also said a bomb alert forced the evacuation of the Franco-Swiss airport of Basel-Mulhouse on Friday following a routine safety protocol. However, the airport added it was resuming operations at midday.

The Kremlin said on Friday it had read "curious information" about the arrest of a 40-year-old Russian man suspected of planning to sabotage the Olympic Games. French Police have not publicly stated any link between the Russian national’s arrest on Wednesday and the arson attack.

With the local council warning up to 250,000 passengers are set to be affected by the travel disruption on Friday, SNCF chief Jean-Pierre Faranadou told BFMTV he is “absolutely sorry” after the plans of thousands who had hoped to come to Paris for the Games had been “ruined”.

It was “a premeditated, calculated, coordinated attack” that indicates “a desire to seriously harm” the French people, Mr Farandou added.

Valerie Pecresse, president of the regional council of the greater Paris region, added: “This attack is not a coincidence, it’s an effort to destabilise France.”

SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France on Friday ( AFP/Getty )

Three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est as Paris authorities geared up for a parade along the Seine River amid tightened security for Paris 2024.

The disruption particularly affected Paris's major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the hall of the station saturated with passengers.

The Paris police prefecture “concentrated its personnel in Parisian train stations” after the “massive attack” that paralysed the TGV high-speed network, Laurent Nunez, the city police chief, told France Info television.

Speaking at the Gare du Nord station in the French capital, Sarah Moseley, 42, said the disruption was “a hell of a way to start the Olympics”. Adam Wigley was among the Britons enduring delays as they travel to the opening ceremony. The 28-year-old from Norfolk fears he will have to “rush” to reach the event on time after his journey to Paris was delayed for at least an hour.

Travel to and from London beneath the English Channel, to neighbouring Belgium, and across the west, north, and east of France was affected.

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend, the company said, as passengers at St Pancras station in London face 90-minute delays to their journeys.

SNCF said areas affecting rail track intersections were intentionally targeted by the arsonists to double the impact.

Government officials denounced the acts, though they said there was no immediate sign of a direct link to the Olympics.

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said authorities were working to "evaluate the impact on travellers, athletes, and ensure the transport of all delegations to the competition sites" for Paris 2024.

Speaking on BFM television, she added: "Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country."

Sir Keir Starmer described the situation as “concerning” as well as “incredibly frustrating” for people travelling to attend the Olympics. The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman added he urges people to continue to follow the travel advice.

Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday ( AFP/Getty )

The British Olympic Association confirmed that only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.

The SNCF urged all travellers to postpone their journeys and not go to stations. Repairs were underway but traffic would be severely disrupted until at least the end of the weekend, the operator said.

The attacks occurred against a backdrop of global tensions and heightened security measures as the city prepared for the Games.

More than 300,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the River Seine on Friday when the athletes parade through the heart of Paris on a flotilla of barges and riverboats, part of an extravagant opening ceremony that will be watched by a global audience.

France is deploying 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents to secure the Games' opening ceremony. Snipers will be on rooftops and drones keeping watch from the air.