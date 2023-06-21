Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Emergency services respond to gas explosion in Paris

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 21 June 2023 17:04
Comments

Watch live as emergency services respond to the scene of an explosion in Paris on Wednesday, 21 June.

Local French media reported that the blast, on rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement, was caused by gas.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that Paris firefighters had been deployed to the scene.

According to French broadcaster BFM TV, four people were left in critical condition after the blast.

Police spokespeson Loubna Atta said authorities have not confirmed if the fire was caused by a gas explosion.

Recommended

Footage posted on social media showed large plumes of black smoke rising into the Paris sky after the explosion.

This live feed shows police, fire, and ambulance staff responding to the incident. Firefighters can be seen attempting to put out the blaze.

The facade of one building fell into the street as a result of the blast, Reuters reported citing comments from a Paris police official.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in