Watch live: Emergency services respond to gas explosion in Paris

Watch live as emergency services respond to the scene of an explosion in Paris on Wednesday, 21 June.

Local French media reported that the blast, on rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement, was caused by gas.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that Paris firefighters had been deployed to the scene.

According to French broadcaster BFM TV, four people were left in critical condition after the blast.

Police spokespeson Loubna Atta said authorities have not confirmed if the fire was caused by a gas explosion.

Footage posted on social media showed large plumes of black smoke rising into the Paris sky after the explosion.

This live feed shows police, fire, and ambulance staff responding to the incident. Firefighters can be seen attempting to put out the blaze.

The facade of one building fell into the street as a result of the blast, Reuters reported citing comments from a Paris police official.