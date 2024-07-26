Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Saboteurs have launched a “malicious” arson attack on France’s rail networks just hours before the start of the Paris Olympic Games.

Eurostar customers have been told to cancel their trips where possible after “coordinated” vandalism caused disruption to high speed rail routes into the French capital on Friday.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, said on Friday several trains to Paris had been cancelled and others were diverted or subject to delays because of the ongoing issues over the Channel.

The chief executive of France’s rail operator SNCF said the “French are under attack”, after a series of fires brought trains to a halt,

Follow ourlive blog for the latest updates on French travel distruption

What happened?

Overnight, arsonists carried out attacks on the high-speed line between Lille in northern France on what would be one of the busiest days of the year for Eurostar trains between the UK and French capitals.

French rail company SNCF said a series of incidents overnight had affected travel to and from London beneath the Channel, to Belgium and across the west, north and east of France.

Three fires were reported near the tracks of the French Atlantique, Nord and Est high-speed lines by local media.

Damaged cables lie, near Courtalain, France, near the site where vandals targeted France's high-speed train network ( Mayor of Vald’Yerre/Reuters )

A spokesperson for Eurostar said: “Due to coordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high speed line between Paris and Lille, all high speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday 26 July.

“This extends the journey time by around an hour and a half. Several trains have been cancelled.

“Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centers, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.”

How many people are affected and can you get a refund?

The disruption could see up to 800,000 passengers facing delays over the weekend, with up to 250,000 affected just before the Olympics opening ceremony is set to take place on the River Seine on Friday.

One in four Eurostar trains will now be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend.

It is impossible to switch to flights, because all three Paris airports will be closed from Friday afternoon as a security precaution. Millions of French travellers will be affected.

Any affected passengers can cancel or refund their tickets or modify their journey free of charge, but very few trains are available in the next 48 hours.

SNCF said the situation should last “at least all weekend”, but that teams were already on site carrying out checks and beginning repairs.

The operator advised all its passengers to postpone their journeys and “not to go to the station”.

Who is responsible and how have the French authorities responded?

A Russian national was arrested on Wednesday on suspiction of planning to sabotage the Olympic Games.

French police arrested a 40-year-old Russian man who it said was involved in plots to destabilise the Olympics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow had read “curious information” about the arrest, but needed more information from authorities in Paris.

It is currently unclear whether the two incidents are related.

France's intelligence and security forces have been "mobilised" in response to the arson attacks, according to Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Speaking to Sky News, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said: “I condemn them extremely strongly. It’s just unacceptable.

“It’s probably a large-scale sabotage with some malicious acts, probably co-ordinating.”

Transport minister Patrice Vergriete said in a post on X that he “firmly condemns these criminal incidents” and that SNCF was working to restore services.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, the chief executive of SNCF, said the plans of thousands who had hoped to come to Paris for the games had been “ruined”.

“We are absolutely sorry that we are not able to run the trains expected by the French people. Today, it is the big departures that are being attacked, it is the French that are being attacked,” Mr Farandou told BFMTV.

Additional reporting by agencies