Two shot dead by Paris police after ‘driving car at officers’ on Pont Neuf

At least two people were killed in central Paris after police officers fired on a car that tried to hit them at the capital city’s oldest bridge, just hours after projections revealed Emmanuel Macron had clinched a second-term as French president.

The incident that occurred on Sunday night also led to another person being injured, according to local reports citing officials.

Police said they initially spotted a Volkswagen Polo near the Pont Neuf as it was being driven in the wrong direction and decided to check it out, according to French media.

The car was seen rushing towards police and did not stop, reported French news channel BFM TV.

One of the police officers present opened fire after the car accelerated as they tried to stop it. The shooting killed two people and wounded a third inside the car.

Police said the injured person was a woman sitting in the car’s rear. A bullet struck her in the arm.

The site of the incident was closed to traffic, officials said.

A witness said he heard four shots and, when he looked in the direction of the shooting, saw a man running and collapsing immediately, reported AFP.

It appeared that the man was not the driver but a passenger in the car, the witness said.

The incident is being investigated by France’s General Police Inspectorate (IGPN). An examining magistrate also attended the scene of shooting on Monday morning.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the judicial police were probing the incident for “attempted intentional homicide on persons holding public authority”.

No return firing was reported from the occupants of the car and none of them were armed when the incident took place.

A convoy of police cars and ambulances dotting the cordoned area was seen after the shooting in the area.

It was not immediately clear if the incident has any links with the presidential election in the country.

There have been some streets protests in cities in France, including Paris, against Mr Macron, who returned to power in line with predictions made by opinion polls, and has become the first president in 20 years to secure a consecutive term.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities to object to the choices presented to them in the presidential elections.

Police used tear gas on the crowd of protesters in an attempt to disperse them.

Visuals on social media showed hundreds of riot police officers going after the crowd in unison as shouting and demonstrations ensued.

Police were seen retreating moments after charging at the crowd of protesters.