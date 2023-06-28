For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Paris police officer allegedly shot at a teenager who refused to stop during a traffic check sparking protests in the suburb, it was reported.

The 17-year-old was in the Paris suburb of Nanterre when he was shot at by an officer after he failed to stop for a traffic check, the prosecutors said.

Local media reported that emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.

Le Monde reported that a video circulating on social media shows two police officers trying to stop a vehicle and one shooting point blank at the teenager when he failed to stop the car.

The car crashed after moving a few metres, the video reportedly shows.

More follows