Protests erupt in Paris after police officer fatally shoots teenager for ‘violating traffic laws’
A Paris police officer allegedly shot at a teenager who refused to stop during a traffic check sparking protests in the suburb, it was reported.
The 17-year-old was in the Paris suburb of Nanterre when he was shot at by an officer after he failed to stop for a traffic check, the prosecutors said.
Local media reported that emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.
Le Monde reported that a video circulating on social media shows two police officers trying to stop a vehicle and one shooting point blank at the teenager when he failed to stop the car.
The car crashed after moving a few metres, the video reportedly shows.
