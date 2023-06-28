Jump to content

Protests erupt in Paris after police officer fatally shoots teenager for ‘violating traffic laws’

The 17-year-old was in the Paris suburb of Nanterre when he was shot at by an officer after he failed to stop for a traffic check, prosecutors say

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 28 June 2023 05:03
Comments
<p>Police shooting led to unrest in a Paris suburb. Screengrab</p>

Police shooting led to unrest in a Paris suburb. Screengrab

(Associated Press / YouTube)

A Paris police officer allegedly shot at a teenager who refused to stop during a traffic check sparking protests in the suburb, it was reported.

The 17-year-old was in the Paris suburb of Nanterre when he was shot at by an officer after he failed to stop for a traffic check, the prosecutors said.

Local media reported that emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.

Le Monde reported that a video circulating on social media shows two police officers trying to stop a vehicle and one shooting point blank at the teenager when he failed to stop the car.

The car crashed after moving a few metres, the video reportedly shows.

More follows

