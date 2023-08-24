For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Russia remains silent following the reported death of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Independent readers will have the chance to ask questions on what we know so far, what this means for the Wagner group and the war with Ukraine more generally during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Thursday 24 August.

Tim White, who tweets under the handle @TWMCLtd, is a documentary maker specialising in Ukraine and eastern Europe and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have in the aftermath of this breaking story.

To take part in the AMA, post your questions in the comments below.

There are many unknowns following Prigozhin’s death. However, we do know the Wagner chief is reported to be among 10 people killed in a plane crash, with footage showing the flaming wreckage after a private jet came down near Moscow on Wednesday evening.

The plane carrying three pilots and seven passengers was travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to officials cited by Russia’s state news agency Tass. Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the plane, Russia’s civil aviation authority said.

Prigozhin’s fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June.

Russian president Vladimir Putin addressed a meeting of the BRIC countries on Thursday morning but neither he nor any other Kremlin officials have commented publicly on the plane crash.

Tim said readers might have questions including: “Is there any possibility that Prigozhin (and his sidekick Utkin) are still alive? Some hardline Russians are trying to blame Ukraine - is this at all possible? Is it risky for Putin if he has killed Prigozhin? Could Wagner, other regular army members and even the public rise up against the Kremlin? Can Wagner survive? What about the contracts in Africa?”

To take part in the ‘Ask Me Anything’, post your questions in the comments below. On Thursday July 24, Tim will join the conversation between 5pm and 6pm to answer as many questions as he can.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.