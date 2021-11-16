Scuffles at the Kuznica checkpoint broke out on Tuesday between Polish border guards and migrants trapped in Belarus.

Weary from hunger and lack of sleep, the people threw stones and attempted to remove part of the temporary border fence that blocks their path to the European Union. The Polish side responded with the use of water cannon and tear gas, soaking the migrants who have already been subjected to freezing temperatures.

The altercation lasted about three hours after which time Belarusian guards directed the people back towards the makeshift “camp” in the forest, which is further back from the fence.

Polish police confirmed an officer was injured after being hit on the head by “an object” and said it was likely his skull was fractured. The officer is being treated in hospital. Poland’s defence ministry also accused Belarusian forces of trying to destroy fencing along the border.

Poland has reinforced the border with riot police as well as troops, rolling out coils of razor wire and is making plans to build a tall steel fence. The approach has largely met with approval from the West, with other European countries keen to stop the arrival of another migration wave.

The Kuznica border is part of the European Union’s eastern frontier, and the EU has accused the authoritarian regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a migration crisis at the border to pressure the bloc.

The ongoing crisis at the frontier has drawn in regional and major powers, led to increased sanctions from the EU on the regime in Minsk and warnings from Nato about the need to de-escalate tensions.

A large number of migrants are trapped at the border. Most are fleeing conflict and poverty in Syria and Iraq and hope to reach western Europe.

To date, over a dozen people have died in the border region.

A man raises middle fingers to forces on the Polish/Belarus border (via REUTERS)

On Monday a 19-year-old Syrian boy was buried in the small Polish village of Bohoniki after allegedly drowning in a river in the forest. With temperatures set to plummet in the coming weeks and the first winter snow around the corner, concerns are growing about the migrants’ safety if the situation on Europe’s eastern frontier is not solved.

Signs also emerged online that some people on the Belarus-Poland border want to return to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

It is unclear if the Belarusian authorities will allow this to happen. So far, they have not allowed people to return once they arrive at the border. Earlier this week the Iraqi government said it will carry out a repatriation flight from Minsk on Thursday for those who wish to return home “voluntarily”.

In Moscow, Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov accused Poland of violating international humanitarian laws. “The behaviour of the Polish side is completely unacceptable,” he said at a press conference in the capital. He also took aim at the European Union who he accused of having “double standards”.

Polish law enforcement officers using a water cannon on migrants (via REUTERS)

Russian president Vladimir Putin also spoke to his Belarusian counterpart on Tuesday where they discussed the crisis on Belarus’s frontier with Poland, TASS news agency confirmed.

On Monday France’s president Emmanuel Macron spoke to Mr Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.