Pope Francis asks for prayers for ‘very sick’ Benedict XVI

Pope Francis has called for prayers for former Pope Benedict XVI – saying he is "very sick".

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, he did not elaborate on the condition of Benedict.

In 2013, Benedict, 95, became the first pope in some 600 years to resign, citing his “deteriorating” health. Since then he has lived in a convent on Vatican grounds and has become increasingly frail in recent years – as he dedicates his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end," Francis said during his address, speaking in Italian.