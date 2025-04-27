Pope Francis buried with heartwarming note in final tribute to late Pontiff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A note placed in Pope Francis’s coffin before he was buried paid tribute to his courage, his love of the poor and his “dialogue with Muslims and representatives of other religions”.

It referred to the 266th pope as “the beloved Shepherd of the Church”.

World leaders attended the funeral in front of St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, where hundreds of thousands of spectators and mourners gathered.

open image in gallery The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP) ( AP )

The service, led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, followed a private Vatican ceremony on Friday night to seal the coffin after three days of public viewings by 250,000 people.

A white silk cloth was placed over the Pope’s face and his body was sprinkled with holy water.

In line with tradition, a bag of coins and medals minted during his papacy, as well as a “Rogito” – or deed – summarising his life were also placed in the coffin.

The deed, a type of obituary written in Latin and sealed inside a metal cylinder, said he “left to all a marvellous witness of humanity, of holy living, and of universal fatherhood” and that the “entire Christian Community, especially the poor, praised God” for his work.

When he was a cardinal in his native Argentina, he was “a simple and much-beloved pastor in his Archdiocese”, it said.

open image in gallery The note was placed inside the coffin ( EPA )

Francis, who died on Easter Monday, aged 88, was buried in the Basilica of St Mary Major after a procession through the streets of Rome following the requiem mass service.

In his homily, Cardinal Re paid tribute to Pope Francis’ work for those in poverty or affected by war.

He said the examples of his work to help refugees and the displaced were countless.

“War, he said, results in the death of people and the destruction of homes, hospitals and schools. War always leaves the world worse than it was before: it is always a painful and tragic defeat for everyone,” Cardinal Battista Re said.

The deed said Francis “exercised the Petrine ministry with untiring dedication in favour of dialogue with Muslims and representatives of other religions, sometimes inviting them to prayer meetings and signing joint declarations for concord among the faithful of different creeds”.

It highlighted how he visited prisons and reception centres for the disabled and drug addicts.

Before Pope Francis’ funeral mass began, diplomacy between world leaders took place on the sidelines.

US President Donald Trump had a "very productive discussion" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the funeral, a White House official said.