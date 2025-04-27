Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Pope Francis’s medical team has revealed new details about the pontiff’s final moments.

The 88-year-old died quickly on the morning of Easter Monday, Dr Sergio Alfieri, who oversaw the Pope's treatment for pneumonia earlier this year at Rome's Gemelli hospital, said in interviews published on Thursday.

Francis died without undue suffering and medical intervention could not have saved him, Dr Alfieri said.

He recounted receiving an urgent call around 5.30am on Monday, summoning him to the Vatican. Arriving about 20 minutes later, he found the Pope conscious but unresponsive.

"I entered his rooms and he (Francis) had his eyes open," Dr. Alfieri told Corriere della Sera.

"I ascertained that there were no respiratory problems. And then I tried to call his name, but he did not respond to me."

Dr Alfieri said he recognised the gravity of the situation.

open image in gallery Pope Francis died quickly on Easter Monday ( AP )

"In that moment I knew there was nothing more to do. He was in a coma."

In another interview with La Repubblica, Dr. Alfieri mentioned that some officials present suggested immediately transporting the Pope back to Gemelli hospital. However, given the circumstances, it was determined that further medical intervention would have been futile.

"He would have died on the way," said the doctor.

"Doing a CT scan we would have had a more exact diagnosis, but nothing more. It was one of those strokes that, in an hour, carries you away."

Francis had nearly died while fighting pneumonia, but his death came as a shock.

Just the previous day he appeared in St. Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile to greet cheering crowds on Easter Sunday, suggesting his convalescence was going well.

open image in gallery Pope Francis greets crowds in his popemobile on Easter Sunday

Pope kept working

After Francis returned to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay, Alfieri and the pope's other doctors had prescribed him a two-month period of rest to allow his ageing body to heal.

Francis, known to push himself hard, kept working. He met briefly with US Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday, and had visited a prison in Rome on April 17, Holy Thursday, to offer well wishes to the inmates.

Dr Alfieri said the pope listened to his doctors' advice and didn't push himself too hard.

"He (was) the pope," the doctor told Corriere. "Going back to work was part of his treatment and he was never exposed to danger."

The doctor said he last saw Francis on Saturday afternoon. "He was very well," said Dr Alfieri, who said he gifted the pope some pie, in a flavour he knew the pontiff liked.

open image in gallery Visitors queue to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis at the Vatican ( AFP/Getty )

He recounted the pope saying, "I am very well, I have started working again, and I like it."

"We knew that he wanted to go home to be pope up until the last moment," said the doctor. "He didn't let us down."

In the Repubblica interview, Dr Alfieri said Francis had shared one final regret with him.

While he was happy to have visited the prisoners on April 17, he wished he had been able to perform a foot-washing ritual for the Church's celebration of Holy Thursday.

"He regretted he could not wash the feet of the prisoners," said the doctor.

"'This time I couldn't do it' was the last thing he said to me."