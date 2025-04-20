Pope makes rare public appearance at Easter service after hospitalisation

Pope Francis made a surprise Easter appearance in St Peter's Basilica on Saturday (19 April) following his recent hospitalisation.

The pontiff arrived using a wheelchair to pray and express closeness to those who celebrated the Easter Vigil on Saturday night, a Vatican note said.

Francis, 88, recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia, which was considered the biggest health crisis in his 12 years in the role.

Francis' attendance at Easter Sunday’s traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (Latin for “to the city and the world”) speech and blessing after Mass was unconfirmed as of Saturday.

Normally, the pope delivers what can be a lengthy discourse on the state of the world from the loggia of St. Peter’s, followed by a special blessing to those in the piazza below.